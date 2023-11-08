Chennai’s Kachinakuppam residents drink contaminated water as metro pipes run dry

Residents have resorted to storing water in containers for days, which has led to mosquito breeding. “We are prone to dengue and other diseases, but we have no option. When we store water for a few days together in the barrels, insects and mosquitoes breed on them, contaminating the water. But we are so desperate for water that we filter the insects and their eggs out, boil the water and consume it,” Bhavani explained.



J John, councillor of ward 84, said that complaint letters to the corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage (CMWSS) went in vain. “There are housing board flats and other high-rise apartments nearby. They also had raised similar issues last year and CMWSS took their complaints seriously and fixed the supply. But in Kachinakuppam and the neighbouring slum settlements where lower middle class population reside, they are not taking action,” John complained.

N Rajmohan, the secretary of the welfare association and a resident, alleged that the corporation was not taking the complaint seriously as John is an AIADMK councillor.

A CMWSS official told TNM, “For Kachinakuppam, we can supply water only once in two or three days. We have submitted a proposal to facilitate a 100-metre pipe that can carry water every day. The required funds need to be sanctioned since it's a major interlink work stretching up to 1.5 km.” Mayor R Priya said that the proposed plan has been approved, but that the funds have not been sanctioned. “We have urged the CMWSS’s Managing Director to push this project soon,” Priya said.