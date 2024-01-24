Chennai’s central station gets first-of-its-kind executive lounge for passengers: Pics

The Dr MGR Chennai Railway Station has opened an executive lounge facility for passengers that Southern Railways says is the first of its kind. The lounge has sofas, recliners, single and double sleeping pods, apart from food, beverage and bathroom facilities and WiFi, according to a press release by Southern Railways. Use of the new lounge is chargeable on an hourly basis.

Located near the main concourse on platform 6, the lounge will be accessible for a charge of Rs 200 an hour. Tea or coffee and WiFi will be provided as part of the hourly package. Those wishing to use the sleeping pods, will have to pay Rs 850 for three hours in the case of a single occupancy pod. A water bottle, a welcome drink, blanket, pillows and WiFi will also be provided. Charges will vary according to the duration of use, the press release also says.

“The executive lounge, designed to accommodate nearly 180 passengers, houses 112 single sofas and 10 recliners for individual comfort. Additionally, there are 18 single sleeping pods and 4 double sleeping pods catering to both solo travelers and families. The expansive dining area, equipped with 34 dining chairs, provides an inviting space for passengers to indulge in the beverage cum snack stall. To cater to the diverse preferences, a cyclic buffet offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options is made available, ensuring a delightful dining experience for all passengers,” the press release further says.