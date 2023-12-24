Chennai woman tortured, chained and set on fire alive, accused detained

** Trigger Warning: Details of violence included **

In a ghastly incident, a 26-year-old woman Nandhini was chained up, her wrists and feet slit, and set on fire alive in an open field near Navalur in Chennai on the evening of December 23. The crime took place under the jurisdiction of Thazhambur police station. Police have arrested a trans man identified as Vetrimaaran (28), who allegedly confessed to the crime. He has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to TNM, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Kelambakkam, V Venkatesan said, “Nandhini and Vetrimaaran knew each other from childhood. They were both working in the same software company. Eventually, Nandhini drifted away from Vetri. She was also in a relationship with a colleague who discouraged her friendship with Vetri saying that Vetri was too possessive.”

The ACP added, “Nandhini sustained deep cuts on her wrists and feet inflicted by a blade. She was chained up and set on fire alive in an open field. A passerby who noticed the fire went to investigate and found her screaming in pain. He doused the flames and notified the 108 ambulance service. Before losing consciousness, she gave the passerby Vetri’s phone number and the police attempted to contact him. He initially said that he was not in the vicinity, but then arrived at the spot in a few minutes.” Vetri even accompanied Nandhini in the ambulance to Chrompet General Hospital where she died from her injuries, the ACP said.