Chennai: Woman killed by cousin for turning down his marriage proposal

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Twenty-nine-year-old Reshma, a resident of Sathya Nagar in Anakaputhur near Pallavaram, was hacked to death by her cousin Viji alias Venkatesan, allegedly because she refused to accept his marriage proposal.

The victim had been staying with her daughter after separating from her husband, and the accused had been frequently visiting her and harassing her to marry him. Reshma's consistent refusals had sparked multiple arguments between the two.

On Tuesday, June 23, around 10 pm, a heated argument broke out between them. Before leaving, Venkatesan allegedly threatened Reshma, saying he would not let her live with anyone else, reports said.

Fearing for her safety, Reshma asked her friend Maria and Maria's sister Jennifer to stay over at her house that night.

Around 3.30 am, Venkatesan returned to the house and knocked on the door. When Reshma refused to open it, he reportedly reached through an open window and unlocked the door from inside, according to DT Next .

Once inside, Venkatesan attacked all three women with pepper spray. Before they could react, he attacked Reshma with a knife multiple times, which killed Reshma on the spot. Venkatesan fled the scene after the attack.

Maria and Jennifer alerted the police control room soon after. Shankar Nagar police rushed to the spot and sent Reshma's body to Tambaram government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case against Venkatesan. A search is currently on to trace him, as he remains missing.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.