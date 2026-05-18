Chennai: Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan dies by suicide

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Veteran Tamil film producer, actor and distributor K Rajan died by alleged suicide in Chennai on Sunday, May 17. He is 85. The reason behind his death is under investigation.

According to reports, when Rajan was returning to his hotel he reportedly asked his driver to stop the vehicle on the Adyar river bridge and died by suicide.

Rajan entered the Tamil film industry as a producer with Brammacharigal in 1983. Over the years, he produced films including Double, Aval Paavam and Ninaikaatha Naalillai. He also directed films such as Unarchigal.

Apart from producing and directing films, Rajan acted in several Tamil films across decades. He made his acting debut in Michael Raj in 1987 and later appeared in films like Bakasuran and actor Ajith kumar’s Thunivu in 2023. He also contributed to the industry as a writer and distributor. In 2000, he also served as the president of the Chennai Film Distributors Association.

In recent years, Rajan had become a familiar face at Tamil cinema events and on YouTube channels, where he boldly spoke about producers’ financial struggles, rising actor salaries and issues within the film industry.

His speeches and criticism often drew attention and sparked debate within Kollywood.

Rajan is survived by his son Prabhukanth, who is also part of the Tamil film industry.

The news of Rajan’s death has shocked members of the Tamil film industry. Several members of the industry expressed grief and condolences.

Expressing his shock, producer and distributor G Dhananjheyan wrote on X: “It's shocking and sad to know producer and distributor K Rajan sir committed suicide. Unbelievable, as he is one of the boldest and confident persons I have come across. Highly energetic and opinionated. Tamil cinema will badly miss him for his support to the industry at many crucial times.”