Chennai train accident: Mysore-Darbhanga Exp collides with freight train, catches fire

The Mysore Darbhanga Express met with an accident after it hit a stationary goods train at around 8:30pm on Friday, October 11, near Kavaraipettai, Thiruvallur district. Relief and rescue teams have been rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported as of 10:30pm on Friday.



The goods train is said to have been on a loop line when the accident occured. Atleast three coaches have reportedly caught fire, while atleast four air-conditioned coaches have derailed. Two of them have fallen on the goods train. Several passengers are feared to be injured. Rescue operations are underway by the Fire and Rescue services and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Reports suggest that injured passengers are being admitted to private hospitals. Three injured passengers have also been referred to Stanley Medical College hospital in Chennai.

Scenes from the accident site show chaos, several fires and frightened crowds of passengers. Nightfall appears to be making rescue operations more difficult.

The train left Perambur at 7:44 pm on Friday and reached Kavaraipettai at 8.27 pm, reports further say. The accident seems to have occurred between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai, due to a signal fault, but Railway officials are yet to make a formal statement.