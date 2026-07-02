Chennai to lose thrice as many trees as originally estimated for Metro Phase II

by Archita Raghu

‘Inconvenience today for a better tomorrow’ signs follow commuters across the city as work inches on for the 118-km Chennai Metro Phase II. Residents eagerly await three corridors that will connect Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass, and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur by 2028. But the project is resulting in an irreversible loss of green cover along the corridors, far more than was estimated at the time of its approval.

A total of 8,029 trees would be affected, either felled or transplanted, for the project. Over 7,000 of these trees have been uprooted already. Though new trees are planted to compensate for those cut, there is no public database on their status. Further, over a third of the transplants have failed as well.

Three times as many trees to be felled than estimated for Phase II

The detailed project report (DPR) for Phase II, submitted by the public sector consultancy RITES Ltd in 2020, had estimated a loss of 2,043 trees. The DPR noted this tree loss would annually reduce oxygen production by a massive 22,473 kg, and carbon dioxide absorption by 6,129 kg.

But, on the ground, the figures are nearly three times higher. So far, 6,042 trees have been permitted to be felled for Phase II, according to data the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) shared with Citizen Matters. Of these, 5,472 trees have been felled already.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) mandates government departments to submit online applications for tree removal. District Green Committee (DGC), constituted at the direction of the High Court to protect trees, have to approve the requests. GCC levies a fine of ₹1 lakh for cutting trees in public spaces without approval.

However, the GCC and CMRL had directly approved the majority of tree cuttings for Phase II. This was because approvals were routed through the District Green Committee only from this January.

Around eight agencies, including Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata Projects, were awarded the Phase II construction packages, says the CMRL team. Third-party agencies are then in charge of tree felling, transplantation and compensatory planting. These agencies would earlier approach CMRL, check with a general consultant about tree felling, and proceed to select a site for transplantation or compensatory planting, says a CMRL official on condition of anonymity. The official says the process is more streamlined now with companies having to apply online to the DGC.