Chennai: Stormwater drain project remains incomplete, GCC extends deadline again

She added that the deadline has been extended (for a second time) to October 10, and that GCC is currently focusing on this 59-km stretch as it covers the areas which were inundated during monsoon last year. “We are not planning to levy fines on contractors for the incomplete work as of now because we can confirm that the delay is significantly due to frequent rain,” she said.

As a result of incomplete SWD work and the onset of monsoons, residents of many parts of Chennai including Guindy, Choolaimedu, Arumbakkam and Madipakkam have reported damaged roads, open SWD worksites, and flooding of sewage water after contactors damaged drainage pipes.

Noting the conditions of several roads in South Chennai, Jayaram said, “If a majority of work (46%) was completed in 15 days, why did it take contractors three months to complete 34% of work? If they can complete their work quickly, then they should have wrapped up by July this year, allowing GCC enough time to lay new roads wherever necessary.”

Commenting on the sewage water flooding at SWD worksites, a senior official from the concerned department told TNM, “Stormwater drain lines are usually located at the end of the road and hence, while digging, some other pipes might get damaged. We have instructed all the concerned departments to rectify these errors immediately.”

In October last year, Muthukrishnan, a 23-year-old journalist who worked with Puthiya Thalaimurai’s digital team, passed away after he fell into an unfinished stormwater drain trench . Mayor Priya said that to ensure commuters’ safety, zonal level teams have been formed to ensure that contractors barricade work sites with green cloth. “Previously, during an inspection, we had levied a Rs 20,000 fine on five contractors who were not barricading open trenches. We will continue to levy fines if contractors don’t abide by these rules,” Priya said.

It is to be noted that Chennai city’s integrated stormwater drain project has only been completed in central Chennai (Adyar and Coovum river basin). The drains which are to be connected to the Kosasthalaiyar and the Kovalam basins are expected to be completed by 2024 and 2025 respectively, Mayor Priya told TNM. GCC has spent close to Rs 1,991 crore in completing 786 km of stormwater drain network in the city thus far.