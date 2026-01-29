Chennai: Security guard, wife and toddler murdered; bodies dumped across city

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Chennai police on Wednesday, January 28, unravelled a shocking triple murder case that initially appeared to be an isolated death after a gunny sack containing the body of a migrant worker was found abandoned in an upscale neighbourhood in Adyar on January 26. Investigators later discovered that the victim’s wife and two-year-old son had also been murdered, with their bodies disposed of at different locations in the city.

The case came to light when residents noticed blood seeping from a sack dumped near a two-wheeler showroom on Indira Nagar First Avenue.

The body inside was identified as Gaurav Kumar (24), a native of Bihar, who had suffered multiple cut injuries to his head and face. His body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Initially, the case appeared to be a murder of unknown motive, with no immediate leads on the suspects. CCTV footage later showed two men transporting the sack on a motorcycle and abandoning it at the spot, providing the first breakthrough in the investigation.

Police recovered a piece of paper containing phone numbers from Gaurav’s pocket, which led them to a private agency he had recently approached for employment.

Further inquiries revealed that Gaurav had recently secured a job as a security guard at Central Polytechnic College in Taramani and was staying on the campus with his wife, Munitha Kumari, and their two-year-old son, Birmani Kumar.

As the investigation progressed, police realised that Gaurav’s wife and child were missing. On Tuesday evening, January 27, the body of the child was recovered from the Buckingham Canal near the Indira Nagar railway station. Searches are still underway to trace Munitha Kumari’s body, which is suspected to have been dumped in another location.

On Wednesday, January 28, police arrested five men – Sikander (33), Narendrakumar (45), Ravindranath Tagore (45), Bikas (24), and another unidentified accused – all natives of Bihar. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to murdering Gaurav, his wife, and their child. The Investigators are presently carrying out searches in the Cooum river, Pallikaranai marshland, and the Perungudi dumpyard for further evidence.

Preliminary findings suggest that Gaurav and his family had arrived in Chennai only on January 21 in search of work. He was previously employed as security guard at a private company in Sriperumbudur.

Police suspect that the murders took place on January 25 during a drinking session, when the accused allegedly attempted to sexually assault Gaurav’s wife, leading to an altercation in which all three were killed. However, police said the sexual assault angle can only be confirmed after Munitha Kumari’s body is recovered and a post-mortem examination is conducted.

The gruesome killings have triggered sharp political reactions. AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami described the incident as “the height of brutality”.

Alleging deterioration of law and order in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said, “A few days ago, a youth from Odisha was attacked in Tiruttani, and now a North Indian family has been wiped out in Tamil Nadu, showing that law and order is being made a mockery of across the state under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.”

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) said that the crime raises serious concerns about public safety and law and order in the state.

“Even in the final phase of its term, the Tamil Nadu government shows no signs of waking from its deep sleep. As crimes against women and children continue daily, the Chief Minister shamelessly claims at every stage that this is the government that ensures women's safety,” TVK said in a statement.

Other leaders including Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former state President K Annamalai, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss, have also condemned the incident.

DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi expressed sorrow over the incident and said those responsible must face strict punishment, adding that police were acting swiftly to ensure justice.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government’s fact-check unit urged the public not to spread misinformation suggesting that the crime was motivated by hatred against migrant workers, warning that such claims could disturb communal and social harmony.

Police said further investigation is ongoing to determine if more suspects were involved and to trace the missing body of the woman.