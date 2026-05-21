Chennai sanitation workers demand TVK govt to withdraw cases, regularise jobs

Reiterating their demand for job regularisation, hundreds of conservancy workers employed under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) staged a protest near the Chennai District Collectorate on Wednesday, May 20, urging the newly formed Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government to act on their long-pending demands. The protesters expressed anguish against the Vijay-led government for allegedly failing to invite them for talks and address their concerns over privatisation.

Apart from demanding wage enhancement, the protesters — including members of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, the Left Trade Union Centre (LTUC), and the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) — also sought the withdrawal of criminal cases filed against them by the previous DMK government. Reportedly, over 40 criminal cases have been filed against the protesters.

Their other demands included weekly holidays, toilet facilities for women workers, and an end to privatisation in civic work.

The protesters reportedly met Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran and Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna.

“The previous government did not fulfill its promises. We never asked for free food, yet poor-quality tiffin box meals were introduced for workers. Instead, the state should consider our demands. Also, we are not opposed to the implementation of a biometric attendance system,” K Bharathi, a member of the LTUC, was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The protesters recalled the promises made by the TVK before coming to power and said they had voted for the party based on those assurances.

They also threatened to launch another round of agitation if the government failed to resolve the issue. DT Next reported that the protesters warned of organising a massive march in Chennai on June 20 after collecting signatures in support of their demands.

It may be recalled that sanitation workers had staged a massive strike against the previous government over the privatisation of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s solid waste management system, alleging that it would leave hundreds of workers without job security and increase the risk of exploitation.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM