Chennai residents gather in large numbers to express solidarity with Palestine

Hundreds of Chennai residents stood in solidarity with Palestine and protested against Israel’s attacks outside the Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore on Saturday, November 25. The protestors, who were largely college-going students and young working professionals, condemned Israel for attacking hospitals, blocking the supply of food, medicines, and fuel and reiterated that their protest doesn’t just seek a ceasefire but demands freedom for Palestinians.

Sindhuja Sankaran, a professor at a private university, who took part in the protest, told TNM, “People are continuing to refer to it as an ‘Israel-Palestine conflict’. It is not a conflict, it is genocide. What we should be doing is speaking up against genocide and human rights violations in Palestine because it could happen to any of us at any time if it is happening at a different geographical location now.”

Safira, a resident of Alwarpet, participated in the protest with her family. “We learnt of the protest through social media and decided to show up as a family. We feel that the least we can do is to participate and show that we are standing with the millions of people in Gaza,” she said. The children from her family held up placards which read, “Don’t kill children like me.” Several youngsters whom TNM spoke to at the protest said that they will not remain silent as the humanitarian crisis unfolds in Gaza in the name of ‘collective punishment’.