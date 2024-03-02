Chennai residents are averse to an eco-park in Perungudi dump yard: Here's why

On February 5 this year, an important public hearing was held at Perungudi’s Ward 184 office on Panchayat Office Road to discuss the fate of a large chunk of the Pallikaranai Marshland. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) organised the hearing to assess public opinion towards an eco-park set to come up on the Perungudi dump yard located in the marshland area.

News reports about the eco-park first started to appear in 2023, as the next step after a process of biomining, which was a means to clear up the legacy waste dumped for three to four decades in the marsh area. The biomining has been ongoing since 2022, at a cost of ₹150 crore, with the aim of completion by March 2024. The promise of biomining was in response to widespread protests held by residents — part of welfare associations, federations and unions — to clear up the dump yard and undo the state’s encroachment into the now heavily concretised marshland, home to IT parks, residential complexes, the dump yard, and more.

Out of the ₹150 crore allotted for biomining, around ₹50 crore is going into the planning and construction of the eco-park. Eco-parks have been a rather popular measure in restoration schemes in Chennai — take the Tholkappia Poonga to conserve the Adyar Creek, or the eco-friendly walkways and park areas mentioned in the plans for the Cooum and Buckingham Canal restorations.

Yet, given the concretisation and construction that such projects entail, it is important to question whether these eco-parks, in their attempts to conserve nature, are yet another intrusion into the ecologically sensitive areas they aim to protect.