Chennai reports over 64,000 skin infections, 75,000 flu cases in first two weeks of Dec

As of Thursday, December 14, more than 64,000 cases of skin infections and 75,000 cases of flu have been identified and are being treated under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). An increase in viral fever cases has also been reported alongside a number of seasonal fevers such as dengue.

The GCC’s Public Health Department had set up 12,618 medical camps between December 1 and 14, when Chennai was hit by Cyclone Michaung and heavy rains. Up to six-and-a-half lakh patients, including almost 5,000 children, sought medical assistance. A total of 64,869 cases of skin infections, 75,097 cases of cough and cold, 7,052 cases of fever, and 1,735 cases of acute diarrheal diseases were reported in the city. As many as 210 cases of injuries related to the floods were also tended to as per the corporation’s data, while 12 new cases of dengue fever were also reported within two weeks this December.

J Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of GCC, told TNM that their focus has been on public health and on cleaning up the city to prevent the outbreak of infections. A total of 635 staff nurses and 318 medical officers alongside paramedical staff are treating infections. “To control acute diarrheal diseases, the water quality is being monitored closely by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). They have increased chlorination and we have advised them to step up vigil to control any potential outbreak,” Radhakrishnan told TNM.