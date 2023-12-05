Chennai December deluge: More rainfall in 2023 compared to 2015

Waterlogged roads, flooded subways, boats out to rescue elderly citizens—for the people of Chennai, December 4 evoked memories of the 2015 deluge. Like in 2015, this time too the rainfall has been described by authorities as ‘unprecedented’. Just how much rainfall did Chennai receive this time and is it comparable to 2015?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Poonamallee recorded the highest rainfall between December 4-5 at 34 cm. Avadi in Tiruvallur district recorded 28 cm of rainfall, Tambaram in Chengalpattu received 24 cm, and Chembarambakkam in Kancheepuram saw 21 cm of rainfall. Chennai’s Nungambakkam, meanwhile, recorded 24 cm of rainfall, while Meenambakkam received 19 cm between December 4 and 5.

On December 1, 2015, Tambaram recorded over 49 cm of rainfall, while Chembarambakkam recorded over 47 cm in 24 hours. Nungambakkam received more than 29 cm, while Meenambakkam recorded nearly 35 cm.