Chennai Raj Bhavan petrol bomb issue: Lawyer of accused refutes BJP connection

Muthamizh Selvakumar recently bailed out Vinodh from jail in a 2022 case when he hurled petrol bombs at Kamalalayam, the BJP headquarters. The DMK alleged that the "link" between Vinodh and the lawyer exposed the BJP’s attempt to create law and order issues in Chennai.

“As an advocate, I did my duty to get him out on bail. I have taken up many cases for several people, including those from the ruling and the opposition parties. My duty is just to ensure legal rights,” Muthamizh Selvakumar said.

He also said that two people named Ishakhi Pandian and Nisok signed the bail bond along with him. “They are also from the same area. Nisok is with the DMK. Getting bail was not a political case at all,” the lawyer said.

Though the BJP has claimed that the lawyer’s name was used without obtaining his permission, the lawyer told TNM that he took Vinodh’s case as he had been incarcerated for long. A police source told TNM that the case was referred to through the Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority which steps in if a person is not able to get legal assistance.

It is to be noted that Vinodh claimed to have hurled the bombs at Governor RN Ravi’s residence in Chennai because he was denied premature release from jail by the Governor. He also alleged that Ravi did not assent to the release of Muslim prisoners and cited that as an additional reason for having hurled bombs. Two more petrol bombs were recovered from Vinodh by the police who arrested him.