Chennai rains: Vehicles washed away as streets get waterlogged

Heavy rains have been lashing Chennai for several hours since the night of Sunday, December 3, triggered by the cyclonic storm Michaung. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several parts of the city received more than 20 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Perungundi received 29 cm of rainfall, followed by 28 cm in Avadi, and vehicles, especially cars and two-wheelers have been washed away in many areas that received heavy showers.

Transport has been severely affected in the city with several cancellations of trains and flights to and from Chennai. The rains are subsiding gradually and are expected to stop by Monday night, as per weather forecasts.