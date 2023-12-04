Chennai rains: Public holiday for educational institutions, govt offices on Dec 5

In view of heavy rains in the state triggered by cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday, November 5, for all educational institutions and Government offices in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu. Several parts of Chennai have been inundated with flood water due to the rainfall which has been lashing since Sunday evening. Owing to the flooding in railway stations and the airport, several trains and flights have been cancelled.

“Due to this cyclonic storm, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu Districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds. In view of the above, the Government has decided to declare a Public Holiday on 05.12.2023 (Tuesday) under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, as a special case,” read the order by the Tamil Nadu government.

However, it was also mentioned that all essential services, such as Police, Fire Service, Local Bodies, Milk supply, Water supply, Hospitals/Medical shops, Power supply, Transport, Fuel outlets, Hotels/Restaurants, etc., and the Offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities shall function as usual.