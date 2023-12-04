Chennai rains: Public holiday for educational institutions, govt offices on Dec 5

In view of heavy rains in the state triggered by cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday, November 5, for all educational institutions and Government offices in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu. Several parts of Chennai have been inundated with flood water due to the rainfall which has been lashing since Sunday evening. Owing to the flooding in railway stations and the airport, several trains and flights have been cancelled.
“Due to this cyclonic storm, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu Districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds. In view of the above, the Government has decided to declare a Public Holiday on 05.12.2023 (Tuesday) under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, as a special case,” read the order by the Tamil Nadu government.
However, it was also mentioned that all essential services, such as Police, Fire Service, Local Bodies, Milk supply, Water supply, Hospitals/Medical shops, Power supply, Transport, Fuel outlets, Hotels/Restaurants, etc., and the Offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities shall function as usual.
Several parts of Chennai received more than 20 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours after being hit by Cyclone Michaung. As of 12:30 pm on December 4, Cyclone Michaung has intensified as a severe cyclonic storm and is 90 km northeast of the Chennai coast. It is expected to move along north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh before making landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam at 11:30 am on December 5.
Verified helpline numbers:
Chennai corporation (tree fall/waterlogging) -1913
Electricity - 94987 94987
Metro water and sewage - 044 4567 or 1916
Snake rescue - 044 2220 0335
LPG gas leakage - 1906
Chennai metro rail - 1860425 1515
Blue cross (animal rescue) -
Chennai Cares (on X) - @ChennaiCares
Ambulance - 108
Police - 100
Traffic police - 103