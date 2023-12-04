Chennai rains: Metro turns out to be the only operational mode of public transport

After floods triggered by cyclone Michaung inundated the roads and streets in Chennai on Monday, December 3, most commuters were forced to rely on the metro, the only operative mode of transport in the city. People who need to reach key transportation hubs such as the Koyambedu bus stand or other railway stations, find themselves relying solely on the metro lines, amidst disorder and confusion.

Speaking to TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed, a female passenger stuck at the Chennai Central metro station along with others said, “There is only one way to reach the Koyambedu bus stand, which is via the metro because that is the only transportation that is available now. We came here from Kerala for an interview, and now with trains cancelled, we have booked a bus from Koyambedu.” Many like her are trying to find their way to the Koyambedu bus stand, which is the main stand and the only operational bus depot from where further road transport can be accessed. Several residents have also raised the complaint that taxis and autos are charging exorbitant amounts of money for commuting.

Meanwhile, at the Chennai Central Railway Station, there are long queues of people stranded after trains were cancelled. Hundreds are left clueless, braving hunger and thirst, hoping for some solution to open up.