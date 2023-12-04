Chennai rains: Crocodile spotted on road, authorities warn citizens to stay away from water bodies

Amid torrential rains in Chennai under the impact of Cyclone Michaung, a Mugger crocodile was spotted crawling on a waterlogged road in Perungalathur area on Sunday, December 3 night. A video of the same has been shared widely on social media.
The video shows the reptile crossing the road and disappearing into the surrounding bushes. The incident has shocked many residents.
Appealing to the residents to remain calm, Tamil Nadu Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu, said that the wildlife division had been alerted, and was actively managing the situation to prevent any potential risks.
Supriya urged people to not go near reptiles when they see them, adding that they were shy creatures who avoid human contact. “There are a few mugger crocodiles in several water bodies in Chennai. This particular crocodile emerged onto the road due to overflowing water caused by the intense rainfall associated with Cyclone Michuang. There is no likelihood of harm to humans as long as these animals are left alone and unprovoked,” she said.
Officials have alerted residents against venturing into water bodies near VIT/Nedungundram Lake.
Chennai is experiencing significant disruptions to traffic flow, with the closure of numerous subways. Cyclonic storm Michaung has strengthened and is anticipated to make landfall along the north Tamil Nadu coast, situated between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, by Monday evening.