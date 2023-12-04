Chennai rains: Crocodile spotted on road, authorities warn citizens to stay away from water bodies

Amid torrential rains in Chennai under the impact of Cyclone Michaung, a Mugger crocodile was spotted crawling on a waterlogged road in Perungalathur area on Sunday, December 3 night. A video of the same has been shared widely on social media.

The video shows the reptile crossing the road and disappearing into the surrounding bushes. The incident has shocked many residents.

Appealing to the residents to remain calm, Tamil Nadu Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu, said that the wildlife division had been alerted, and was actively managing the situation to prevent any potential risks.