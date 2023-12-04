Chennai rains: Airport operations suspended till 11 pm on Dec 4

The Chennai airport suspended its operations tills 11 pm on Monday, December 4, due to heavy rains and floods in the city due to cyclone Michaung. The cyclonic storm is currently located at around 90 kilometres, and is moving east-northwards with a speed of 10km/ph. The storm is expected to move parallelly along north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts before making landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday, December 5.

With the runway and parking areas of Chennai airport heavily inundated, the airport authorities have announced that the airport operations are suspended till 11 pm on Monday. “Airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 2300 hrs IST today due to severe weather conditions,” it said.