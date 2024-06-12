Chennai Pride Palooza event to be held on June 16: Everything to know

Speaking to TNM, Negha said that The Queer Casting was formed to build inclusivity in the entertainment industry. “Trans and queer persons entering the field face numerous issues, and while trans women have minimal representation, that too mostly in negative roles, there are almost no trans men in the industry. Cishet actors portray all our characters and giving us a job is seen as a huge deal. Even if we get a role, the pay is almost half of what cishet actors draw,” she said.

She further elaborated that The Queer Casting is dedicated to promoting authentic representations of the LGBTQIA+ community in films. “Our mission is to create a platform where trans and queer talent can thrive and be celebrated. Creativity and art should not be so black and white, and we are trying to bring in more rainbow colours into it,” she said.

The key initiatives of The Queer Casting are conducting awareness programs about the community in the entertainment industry, schools, and other places; offering specialised casting services to ensure that LGBTQIA+ actors receive good opportunities; and conducting acting workshops to equip LGBTQIA+ actors with the skills required to excel in the industry. Recently, the organisation conducted a three-day workshop for 18 queer and trans individuals in Chennai, and eight persons from the batch have already been placed in films and theatre plays.

Underlining the relevance of The Queer Casting, co-founder Rizwan, a trans man himself, pointed out that the media plays a huge role in disseminating information and forming perspectives. “This gives the media huge power to misrepresent us also. Their responsibility of fair representation is not exercised with caution, and even the fewer trans women characters we see on screen are ridiculed and discriminated against under the garb of jokes,” he said.

He further added that this often makes him question how cishet persons and cishet artists see trans experiences. “Do they look at our lives with so much contempt, hate, ridicule, and disgust? These things push us to the edge, especially the way YouTubers talk and write about us. This is an initiative to carve out our own space and tell our own stories,” he said, adding that the Pride Palooza has several other plans lined up for the upliftment of the community.