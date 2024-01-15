Chennai police to deploy 15,500 personnel for Kaanum Pongal on Jan 17

As many as 15,500 police personnel will be deployed in and around Marina beach in Chennai, on Wednesday, January 17, as part of security arrangements for Kaanum pongal, the last and fourth day of Pongal festivities in the state. In addition, 1,500 Home Guards personnel will also be on-duty.
According to a press release from the Greater Chennai Police, in Marina beach, three temporary mini control rooms have been set up from Labour Statue to Gandhi statue and police assistance booths have been set up at the entrances of the seven service roads from Labour statue to LightHouse. Also, eight ambulances with medical teams and two fire tenders will also be stationed. Further, mechanized boats along with 200 volunteers with swimming capability will also be on standby.
The GCP has also said that three temporary police watch towers will be erected on the sand from Labour Statue to Lighthouse, with one police personnel in each tower. Further, 13 additional CCTVs will be installed at 12 vital places and monitoring will be done on wide screens from the temporary control room.
As the public are prohibited from entering into the sea for bathing during Kaanum Pongal festival, temporary fencing will be erected along the coast, the police said and added that 85 police personnel, along with an anti-drowning team of the coastal security group will be instructed to keep a close watch along the coastal areas to ensure that the public are prevented from entering into the sea.
One temporary control room and three temporary watchtowers will be set up at Elliots Beach, and two Ambulances, fire tenders, volunteers having swimming knowledge and motor boats will be kept in readiness.
In an attempt to avoid children getting lost in the crowd, identity cards will be placed at all the police assistant booths and control rooms. Parents with children are asked to get an ID card and mention the name of the child, parent, address and mobile number written on it, and tie it to the children.
In order to enhance the security arrangements, eight drone cameras will be utilised - four each in Marina and Elliots beach.