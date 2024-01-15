Chennai police to deploy 15,500 personnel for Kaanum Pongal on Jan 17

As many as 15,500 police personnel will be deployed in and around Marina beach in Chennai, on Wednesday, January 17, as part of security arrangements for Kaanum pongal, the last and fourth day of Pongal festivities in the state. In addition, 1,500 Home Guards personnel will also be on-duty.

According to a press release from the Greater Chennai Police, in Marina beach, three temporary mini control rooms have been set up from Labour Statue to Gandhi statue and police assistance booths have been set up at the entrances of the seven service roads from Labour statue to LightHouse. Also, eight ambulances with medical teams and two fire tenders will also be stationed. Further, mechanized boats along with 200 volunteers with swimming capability will also be on standby.

The GCP has also said that three temporary police watch towers will be erected on the sand from Labour Statue to Lighthouse, with one police personnel in each tower. Further, 13 additional CCTVs will be installed at 12 vital places and monitoring will be done on wide screens from the temporary control room.