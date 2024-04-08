Chennai police issue traffic advisory for PM Modi’s visit on April 9

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has warned commuters of traffic congestion due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennal on April 9. PM Modi will participate in an election road show at Thiyagaraya Road at 6 pm.

The police have warned of congestion in areas around the road show along with GST Road, Mount Poonamallee Road, CIPET junction, 100 feet road, Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road and around T nagar between 3 pm to 8 pm. Thiyagaraya road has been declared as a sterile zone and movement of vehicles is prohibited from 3 pm. Parking has also been prohibited at Thiyagaraya road along with Venkata Narayana road, GN Chetty Road and North Boag Road until the completion of the road show.