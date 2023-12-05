Chennai police enable green corridor along Anna Salai and ECR for emergency travel

With most of Chennai submerged under water after the rains caused by Cyclone Michaung, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) announced on Tuesday, December 5 that the Chennai airport to Anna Salai route and East Coast Road (ECR) will be maintained as green corridors. The storm is currently located at around 230 km from Chennai, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the rains have subsided, several parts of the city still remain inundated due to heavy waterlogging.

Stating that other roads have at least one foot of waterlogging, GCP have advised the public to use the green corridor routes along Anna Salai and ECR for emergency travel. It was also announced that traffic has been closed on the Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam road due to the release of water from Puzhal lake.

A flood warning has been issued by the GCP and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for those living in the low-lying areas along the Adyar river bank.