Chennai police enable green corridor along Anna Salai and ECR for emergency travel

With most of Chennai submerged under water after the rains caused by Cyclone Michaung, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) announced on Tuesday, December 5 that the Chennai airport to Anna Salai route and East Coast Road (ECR) will be maintained as green corridors. The storm is currently located at around 230 km from Chennai, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the rains have subsided, several parts of the city still remain inundated due to heavy waterlogging.
Stating that other roads have at least one foot of waterlogging, GCP have advised the public to use the green corridor routes along Anna Salai and ECR for emergency travel. It was also announced that traffic has been closed on the Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam road due to the release of water from Puzhal lake.
A flood warning has been issued by the GCP and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for those living in the low-lying areas along the Adyar river bank.
The subways that remain closed due to waterlogging are:
Ganesapuram subway
Gengureddy subway
Sembium (Perambur) subway
Villivakkam subway
Duraisamy subway
Madley Subway
Rangarajapuram
Mount, Thillai Ganga nagar subway
Saidapet - Aranganathan subway
Pazhavanthangal subway
CB road subway
Vyasarpadi subway
Thiruvotriyur, Manickam Nagar subway
RBI subway
Koyambedu, New Bridge subway
Harrington Road subway
Choolaimedu, Loyola subway
Meanwhile, Chennai Metro Rail announced that metro services on Tuesday would follow the timetable of Sunday. The timetable can be accessed . “Chennai Metro services 05.12.2023 commenced by following Sunday’s timetable. Metro trains are operating from 5.00 am to 11.00 pm as per schedule.”
Several parts of Chennai received more than 20 cm rainfall on Monday after being hit by Cyclone Michaung. The storm is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam at 11.30 am on Tuesday.
Verified helpline numbers:
Chennai corporation (tree fall/waterlogging) -1913
Electricity - 94987 94987
Metro water and sewage - 044 4567 or 1916
Snake rescue - 044 2220 0335
LPG gas leakage - 1906
Chennai metro rail - 1860425 1515
Blue cross (animal rescue) -
Chennai Cares (on X) - @ChennaiCares
Ambulance - 108
Police - 100
Traffic police - 103
Childline - 1098
Women’s helpline - 181