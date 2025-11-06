Chennai police detain protesting sanitation workers after they wade into sea

Nearly 50 sanitation workers were detained by the Chennai police at Marina Beach on Wednesday, November 5, after they were waded into the water, registering their protest against the privatisation of conservancy work. The protest has neared 100 days.

On the 97th day of the protest, the sanitation workers gathered at Marina Beach and raised slogans demanding the government to address their concerns.

Nearly 2,000 workers from Zones 5 (Royapuram) and 6 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar) have been protesting since August 1 against the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) decision to privatise conservancy services. The strike is being led by three unions — Uzhaiypor Urumai Iyakkam, the Left Trade Union Congress, and the All India Central Council of Trade Unions.

The protesters say they have been repeatedly detained despite seeking talks with the corporation and the state government. “The government is cheating us. Whenever we organise the protest, the police detain us. They promise that they will take us for negotiation but instead detain us at the police station,” said Lakshmi, a sanitation worker from Zone 5.

“They played havoc with us when we did a five-day hunger strike. It feels like we are orphans in our own land. Like they stole our livelihoods and left us on the street,” she added.

Many of the protesting workers are facing severe financial distress. Though unions have been providing food kits and some support, the families say it is not enough. “We have four months of rent due and an educational fee loan of around Rs 67,000 pending,” said Lakshmi. Her daughter, Thejaswi, a college student, has taken up part-time photo editing work to support the household.

“We have rent payments due. If we get back to our jobs we’ll settle the debt,” said Nalini, another protesting worker who is distressed over the privatisation.

The workers launched the strike after the GCC handed over conservancy operations to Chennai Enviro Engineers Limited, a private waste management firm affiliated with RE sustainability Limited (Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited). The unions allege that privatisation would lead to pay cuts and job insecurity, and are demanding that sanitation work be regularised under the civic body — a promise the ruling DMK had made during the 2021 state elections.

“How long can they keep sending police? Until the end of their term? The people are the voters; they should decide. Now we will see how they can give promises to the people,” said K Bharathi, president of the Uzhaiypor Urumai Iyakkam.

The unions have filed petitions before the Madras High Court and the Industrial Tribunal seeking the regularisation of workers. The High Court is also set to hear a plea by the workers to allow them a continuous protest site. Earlier, on August 14, they were forcibly evicted after a 13-day sit-in outside the GCC was declared illegal.

The striking workers have announced plans for simultaneous protests at five locations — including the GCC office, the Chief Minister’s Office, and the state legislature — on Saturday, November 8, marking the 100th day of their protest.