Chennai police deny permission for CPI(M)’s midnight gender equality march

Chennai police denied permission for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to carry out a gender equality march on Saturday, November 16, citing traffic disruptions. The CPI(M) had planned for a midnight rally at 10 pm from Periyar Statue in Anna Salai to the Labour Statue at Marina Beach, to stress on the importance of a gender neutral society. The CPI(M) had conducted a similar rally in 2022 with the theme 'Night is Ours'.

On November 16, Saturday, Tamil Nadu Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) president A Soundarajan and actor Rohini Molleti inaugurated the event by garlanding the Periyar statue. G Selva, CPI(M) Central Chennai secretary had sought permission for a gender equality walk, which was denied by the Chennai Police.

“The route for which the petitioner has sought permission to undertake the Gender Equality Walk is not the approved route. If permission is granted for the gender equality walk requested by the petitioner on the said route, which is a major thoroughfare with heavy traffic, there will be disruption to the traffic and the public. If the walk takes place at night, the petitioner is informed that there is a possibility of law and order problem,” a police order read.

However, the event was conducted without the rally in the form of a gathering in Anna Salai, with hundreds of people in attendance. Revolutionary songs were played and several programmes were held. Nikhil Dev, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Central Chennai member, said the question of why the rally was denied permission should be answered by the Tamil Nadu government and the police officers concerned.

“In the same Chennai, Happy Streets event was conducted and no police denied it. There are lots and lots of restaurants open at night which cause huge traffic in Mount road. The police do not bother about that, but if CPI(M) is organising an event, they deny it,” he said.

Nikhil questioned why permission was denied even while they were following the ideology of Periyar. “This march was for a common cause. Gender politics is very important in society, where women and transgender persons are not being treated properly. Crimes and violence are happening against women. As a political party, we just wanted to remind the society that the night is for everyone,” he added.