Chennai police book TVK’s Vijay, Bussy Anand for doing roadshow without permission

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Chennai’s Mambalam police registered a case on Thursday, April 16, against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, general secretary and T Nagar candidate N Anand (Bussy Anand), and the party’s South Chennai district secretary Appunu for allegedly conducting a roadshow without prior permission in T Nagar.

The case was filed based on a complaint from an Election Commission flying squad official. According to the police, Vijay had been granted permission to hold an event at a designated venue. However, he allegedly proceeded with a roadshow along the busy stretch connecting T Nagar, Thousand Lights, and Egmore, leading to significant traffic disruptions.

The roadshow attracted large crowds across several parts of South Chennai, including T Nagar, Egmore, and Thousand Lights. Supporters gathered along the streets as TVK chief Vijay travelled in an open vehicle, waving to the public.

During the procession, Vijay was accompanied by Thousand Lights candidate JCD Prabhakar, T Nagar candidate N Anand, and Egmore candidate Raj Mohan while passing through their respective constituencies.

The convoy moved through key roads in T Nagar before proceeding towards Valluvar Kottam and Egmore as part of the party’s campaign outreach.

Following this, police registered a case including two sections including Section 223 (disobedience to an order lawfully issued by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



