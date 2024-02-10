Chennai: Passengers protest at Kilambakkam terminus over limited buses to Trichy

The passengers alleged that there was no connectivity from the various localities in Chennai to reach the KCBT. After paying high prices for autos and taxis, they found very few buses operating from KCBT. Commuters also alleged they could not get seats on buses operating on Friday night as seats were already reserved online. Some people chased government buses to get seats, while others jumped inside through windows.

Reports stated that they did not get a proper response from Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation officials. More than 200 passengers protested for more than two hours. Guduvanchery police officials pacified the passengers and dispersed the crowd. Ever since the new terminal began operations more than a month ago, passengers have complained about traffic congestion, insufficient buses, and difficulties accessing the terminus during peak hours.

Opposition party leaders criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for the poor arrangements in the new terminus. Edappadi Palanisamy, general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), criticised the lack of planning by the state government and for putting the passengers through hardship.