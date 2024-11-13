Chennai oncologist stabbed by cancer patient’s relative, CM orders inquiry

A government doctor was stabbed six times by a man posing as a patient at Guindy Multi-Speciality Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, November 30. The victim, Dr. Balaji Jaganathan, an Oncologist, was rushed into emergency surgery following the attack. The accused, suspected to be the son of a former cancer patient treated by Dr. Jaganathan, is believed to have targeted the doctor due to the cancer's relapse.

The accused was handed over to the Guindy police. Further details are awaited.

Speaking to TNM, Dr. Shanthi, a colleague of Dr. Jaganathan, the patient had previously undergone six chemotherapy sessions. While the motive remains unclear, Dr. Shanthi emphasized the unacceptable nature of the attack, stating, “Cancer can relapse in anyone and we are hearing that the patient had gone for six chemotherapy sessions previously. This can happen to anyone with cancer but that doesn’t mean that a patient can attack a doctor so brutally."

Dr. Jaganathan, suffers from multiple health issues including heart and blood-related ailments. He had previously undergone major surgery for an aortic valve replacement and has a pacemaker fitted, Dr Shanthi said.

Expressing shock over the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered a detailed inquiry into the attack. “I have ordered the hospital to give Dr. Balaji all the necessary treatments and to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. The selfless work of our government doctors when it comes to providing appropriate treatment to the patients who seek government hospitals regardless of time, is immeasurable. It is our duty to ensure their safety during this work. The government will take all measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” the CM said.