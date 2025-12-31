Chennai on high alert, 25,000 cops deployed for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Chennai will witness heightened security measures on New Year’s Eve, with more than 25,000 police personnel deployed across the city and its suburbs to ensure a safe and incident-free celebration.

The extensive security arrangement, involving personnel from the Greater Chennai Police, Tambaram City Police and Avadi City Police, will be supported by drones, CCTV surveillance, and special monitoring teams.

According to official sources, nearly 19,000 police personnel will be deployed within the Greater Chennai Police limits, while 3,000 personnel each will be stationed in the Tambaram and Avadi police jurisdictions. In addition, 1,500 Home Guards will assist with crowd management, traffic regulation, and emergency response.

Police authorities have issued a strong advisory urging the public to cooperate with security personnel and adhere strictly to safety norms. Special emphasis has been laid on preventing drunken driving, reckless riding, and unruly behaviour during celebrations.

Establishments serving alcohol have been warned to ensure the safety of women patrons, and entry of minors into such premises has been strictly prohibited.

As part of safety measures, beaches across Chennai and its suburbs -- including Marina, Santhome, Elliots, Neelangarai, Panaiyur and Kovalam -- will remain closed to the public from Wednesday evening until January 1, 2026.

The bursting of firecrackers has also been completely banned in public places and residential areas. Residents planning celebrations in apartment complexes must obtain prior permission from the police and concerned civic authorities, especially for the use of loudspeakers.

To curb drunken driving and racing, over 500 vehicle check-posts have been established across Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi. In Chennai alone, 425 vehicle inspection teams will be on duty, while Tambaram city limits will have 60 dedicated teams monitoring traffic violations and drunken driving. Additional patrol teams on two-wheelers will provide assistance and enhance visibility in vulnerable areas.

The Tamil Nadu Police, in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marina Beach Lifeguards, have also stepped up coastal security.

Warning boards have been erected, and ambulances with medical personnel will be stationed near popular locations to handle emergencies. Police officials reiterated that these measures are aimed at ensuring a safe, peaceful and incident-free New Year celebration for all residents and visitors in Chennai.