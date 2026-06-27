Chennai murder: Police shoot key suspect during arrest, seven more in custody

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The Chennai police on Saturday, June 27, shot a key murder suspect in the leg while attempting to arrest him and took seven others into custody in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man following an alleged revenge attack near Nolambur in the district.

According to reports, the suspect, identified as Rupesh (23), allegedly attacked police personnel and tried to flee when a team attempted to apprehend him. The police opened fire, injuring him in the knee before arresting him.

During the operation, JJ Nagar Sub-inspector Arul Manimaran and Head Constable Pavunraj sustained injuries. All three, including Rupesh, were admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

Reports suggest that the murder stemmed from an altercation that took place on the night of Friday, June 26, when brothers Sarath (27) and Sanjay (24) were collecting water from a tanker lorry near their home in Chinna Nolambur.

They allegedly got into an argument with a local resident, Udhaya, during which the brothers assaulted him before returning home. Udhaya later returned along with his brothers, Rakesh and Karthik, and several associates. The group allegedly entered Sanjay’s house armed with knives and attacked Sarath and Sanjay.

Their father, Murugadas, who intervened to stop the assault, was also allegedly stabbed. The three were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where Sanjay was declared dead. Murugadas and Sarath are undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by Selvi, the victim’s mother, the Nolambur police registered a case under murder and attempted murder charges.

Following the incident, the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj directed the formation of three special teams to trace the accused.

Besides Rupesh, the police arrested Naveenkumar (24) of Injambakkam, Udhayaraj (21), Surya (20), Karthik Raja (28), Rakesh Raja (26), Meshak (22), and Suryaprakash (27) — all residents of Maduravoyal.

Further investigation is underway.