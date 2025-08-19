Chennai: MTC to operate 50 dedicated buses for students from 25 city schools

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday, August 18, launched 50 dedicated buses for students from 25 schools in Chennai, aiming to reduce overcrowding and ensure safer travel for them during peak hours.

In the first phase, 50 buses will operate along specially identified student routes. Each morning, they will leave depots between 6.50 am and 8.05 am, stop only at designated points, and drop students inside school premises. In the afternoon, return trips will run between 1.50 pm and 4.10 pm, marking 50 trips a day.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the service and distributed free bus passes for the academic year 2025–2026 at Lady Willingdon Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Triplicane.

This will be the first time the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses will enter school campuses to drop off and pick up students.

The move comes in the backdrop of students in Chennai often having to travel standing in crowded buses or even on footboards. The new services are intended to provide comfort and safety, while also easing traffic congestion around schools.

This year, over 35.12 lakh students across Tamil Nadu will receive free bus passes, including nearly 4.1 lakh in Chennai issued under the MTC, said an official release.

The 25 routes were selected in consultation with the School Education Department, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Greater Chennai Traffic police (GCTP).

The routes include Kannagi Nagar St. Francis Xavier Middle School (5C ET), MKB Nagar Murthu Zaviya Oriental HSS Chepauk (2A), Iyyappanthangal - Government Girls HSS, Ashok Nagar (11M), Iyyappanthangal Army Public School, Nandambakkam (49), Semmanchery - YMCA School, Thoraipakkam (102C/6D), Vinayagapuram - Govt. Girls HSS, Perambur (142), and others.