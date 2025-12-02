Chennai Metro passengers forced to walk through tunnel after train breaks down midway

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a harrowing experience, early morning commuters of Chennai Metro train were forced to walk around 300 metres through the tunnel between Central and High Court stations on Tuesday, December 2, after the Airport - Wimco Nagar train halted abruptly following a technical negligence.

The incident occurred between 5.15 am and 5.45 am on the Blue Line, after the Airport–Wimco Nagar train that left Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro suddenly stopped and refused to restart. Reports indicate that both control batteries on the train failed—an avoidable technical lapse, given that one battery is supposed to serve as backup for the other.

With no power and no clear communication on when the issue would be resolved, around 25 passengers were evacuated from the stalled train and made to walk inside the tunnel with emergency lighting. The passengers exited the tunnel at the High Court stop.

A video of the commuters walking silently through the dimly lit passage quickly spread online, capturing the anxiety and confusion among those on board.

In a statement, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said, “Due to a technical issue, the metro train was halted between High Court and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro Station.”