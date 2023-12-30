Chennai Metro announces free rides to Nandanam for Vijay Antony concert goers

In light of music composer Vijay Antony’s concert in Chennai on Saturday, December 30, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced that ticket holders to the concert can avail free rides to the Nandanam Metro Station, which is in close proximity to the concert venue. This is in collaboration with Noise and Grains Private Limited, the production house that is in charge of the concert.

To avail the benefit, fans need to scan the unique QR codes provided by the event organisers that will act as metro passes. These QR codes will enable entry and exit at the automatic gates in the metro station. Since the QR codes act as a metro pass, CMRL said that concert goers can take a round trip to and from Nandanam without incurring extra costs.

The statement from CMRL also said, “CMRL extends an invitation to other mega event organisers in Chennai to explore similar collaborations, fostering the use of public transportation, and alleviating traffic pressure on the city's roads.”