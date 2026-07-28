Chennai Mayor Priya files police complaint alleging cyberbullying

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Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan has filed a complaint with the Greater Chennai Police (GCC) alleging that she has been subjected to sustained cyberbullying through defamatory posts, morphed images and videos circulated on social media.

She submitted an online complaint before filing a written complaint with Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj on July 24. She alleged that several social media accounts had been targeting her by posting abusive and defamatory content intended to damage her public image.

According to the complaint, the harassment had continued nearly a year, causing her mental distress. She alleged that those behind the campaign monitored her social media activity, and circulated derogatory comments, morphed images and videos about her.

The Mayor sought strict legal action against those responsible and urged the police to identify the individuals operating the accounts involved in sharing the objectionable content.

In her complaint, Priya included a list of social media accounts that she alleged had repeatedly shared the defamatory material targeting her.

Following the complaint, police commissioner Amalraj directed the Cyber Crime Wing to investigate the allegations.

Police are examining the social media posts, digital evidence and the activity of the accounts named in the complaint to identify those responsible for creating or circulating the content.