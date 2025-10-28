Chennai man kills son, attacks wife, dies by suicide after losing money in investments

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
A 36-year-old man in Chennai killed his son and attempted to kill his wife before dying by suicide on Monday, October 27, allegedly due to financial distress.
The deceased, identified as Naveen Kanna from Thirumangalam, had allegedly lost money through online investments and subsequently misappropriated funds from his workplace to cover the losses. Naveen was employed with the Controller of Defence Accounts office in Teynampet.
His wife, Niveditha, works at the Perambur Loco Works, while their son was a Class 2 student at a private school. According to police, an argument broke out when Niveditha confronted Naveen about the missing money, following which he attacked her with a blade and killed their son. The incident occurred around 3 am on October 27, after which Naveen fled the house.
Niveditha, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, was taken to hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.
Police launched a search for Naveen and later found his body along the railway tracks near Villivakkam railway station around 11 am. An investigation is underway.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click for working helplines across India.