Chennai man held under POCSO for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

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A 44-year-old man was arrested on Monday, June 15, for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. The crime took place under the Poonamallee police jurisdiction.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as R Saravanan, a good carrier driver, and lives in the same locality as the child.

The incident took place on Sunday, when the girl was playing outside her house. Saravanan allegedly lured her away by offering to buy her chocolates from a nearby shop and took her to a cremation ground in the area, where he allegedly sexually assaulted the child.

After the child informed her family about the incident, her mother lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the Poonamallee All Women Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Saravanan.

Saravanan was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the three-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a migrant worker at Gummidipoondi near Tiruvallur district, succumbed to injuries on Monday, June 15.

The accused identified as Bibin Manji (19), a native of Bihar, also lured the girl under the pretext of buying her chocolates.

He was later produced before the Tiruvallur POCSO court under police security and remanded to judicial custody.