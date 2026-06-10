Chennai man dies hours after being questioned by police, family alleges brutality

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A young man from Nesapakkam in Chennai was found dead hours after being picked up and questioned by the police. This incident has sparked allegations of police brutality.

The deceased, Venakatesan (28) who worked as a driver, was found unresponsive at his home on the morning of June 9. His father L Rajendran (60) tried to wake him up but got no response. The family rushed Venkatesan to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The MGR Nagar police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem examination to a government hospital.

The sequence of events dates back to the evening of Monday, June 8, when Venkatesan was found in an inebriated state outside a TASMAC beverages outlet in the area. According to police, he was hurling abuses at motorists and creating a ruckus on the road. A team from the MGR Nagar police station apprehended him, questioned him, and let him off with a warning after asking his family to take him home.

Venkatesan’s family alleged that the police assaulted him during questioning, which led to his death.

According to reports , the police denied the allegations. Officials said that their personnel did not attack Venkatesan at any point and that he was handed over to his family members in a stable condition before he was sent home.

The findings of the postmortem examination are expected to shed light on the cause of death. The incident has raised concerns among locals and reignited the debate around the treatment of detainees in police custody.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM