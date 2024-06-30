Chennai: Man dies after falling from lift in TN housing board apartment

A 60-year-old man died after accidentally falling into the lift shaft in a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) apartment in KP Park in Chennai’s Pulianthope on Saturday, June 29.

According to the Pulianthope police, S Ganesan, a resident in the apartment, was reportedly in an inebriated condition when he got into the lift on Saturday. The lift came to a sudden halt between floors six and seven due to a power outage. After the residents of the apartment found Ganesan stuck in the lift, they informed the security guard. The guard opened the lift door and was attempting to rescue Ganesan when he accidentally slipped and fell into the gap between the lift door and the wall and fell to the basement, the residents reported to the police. Ganesan died on the spot.

The police and Fire and Rescue services personnel reached the spot and recovered Ganesan’s body. His mortal remains were sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for post-mortem. Further, a case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (to enquire and report on suspected unnatural death).