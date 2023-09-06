Chennai likely to get light metro soon, surveys underway: Reports

Chennai will get light metro trains in addition to the expansions currently underway in the existing metro rail system, reports suggest. There has been no official announcement yet from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) regarding the launch of such a scheme. A light rail transit (LRT) is a combination of tram and rapid transit features. While the LRT system has features similar to the older tram system, it is closer to a metro train in terms of capacity and speed.

Sun News reports that more than 10 surveys have been conducted so far in relation to introducing the light metro system in areas like Anna Nagar and T Nagar in Chennai, where passenger footfall is high. The surveys look into requirements such as pedestrian traffic and vehicle parking facilities.

Construction work for phase 2 of the Chennai metro is in full swing. Two flyovers will be partly demolished in Adyar and Royapettah High Road-Dr Radhakrishnan Salai for the construction of underground stations under the 118.9 km second phase of the metro project. The cost of the second phase of construction is Rs 61,843 crore.