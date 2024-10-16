Chennai: Kathivakkam records highest rainfall of nearly 25 cm

Between 6 am on October 15 to 6 am on October 16, Kathivakkam in Chennai recorded the highest rainfall at 248.7 mm, while Alandur saw the lowest with 58.5 mm rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department had forecasted 20.9 cm of rainfall in a single day on Wednesday, due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday, on Wednesday, October 16, for Chennai and its adjoining districts following the red alert issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). Government offices in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur will also remain closed, although essential services will continue.

The rainfall recorded within the limits of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) are as follows:

Kathivakkam received the highest rainfall of 248.7 mm, followed by New Manali Town at 245.1 mm, Perambur at 224.4 mm, Kolathur at 223.8 mm, Ayapakkam at 222.6 mm, Anna Nagar West at 204.0 mm, Puzhal at 197.7 mm, Thiruvottiyur at 197.7 mm, Manali at 195.0 mm, Velachery at 185.1 mm, Madhavaram at 174.3 mm, Basin Bridge at 172.8 mm, Ambattur at 171.6 mm, Tondiarpet at 168.0 mm, Aminjikarai at 161.7 mm, Vadapalani at 147.6 mm, Maduravoyal at 144.9 mm, Mugalivakkam at 127.8 mm, Chennai Central at 125.1 mm, Meenambakkam at 122.2 mm, Uthandi at 116.4 mm, Sholinganallur t 110.4 mm, Raja Annamalai Puram at 109.8 mm, Perungudi at 103.4 mm, Madipakkam at 102.0 mm, Ice House at 134.1 mm, Nungambakkam at 133.8 mm, and Valasaravakkam at 132.3 mm. The lowest recorded rainfall was in Adyar with 84.9 mm and Alandur with 58.5 mm.

An advisory has also been issued to private companies to allow their employees to work from home on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had directed officials to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai and adjoining districts on Wednesday due to the heavy to very heavy rains.

The Chennai Corporation has already begun operations to drain water from 300 locations affected by waterlogging.

Several subways have been inundated in Chennai. Of the 22 subways, the Ganespuram Subway, Kilpauk Gengu Reddy Subway, Duraisamy Subway, Madley Subway, and Perambur Subway have been closed due to water stagnation. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and ministers PK Sekhar Babu and Ma Subramanian, along with Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, inspected several areas in the city affected by flooding due to heavy rains.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, while speaking to media personnel, said that the Greater Chennai Corporation had received more than 1,500 complaints regarding rain-related issues, of which 600 have already been resolved. Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya told the media that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had already set up 300 relief centres, each capable of accommodating between 50 to 1,000 people. She also mentioned that 35 community kitchens have been established in Chennai in light of the heavy rains and the potential displacement of residents from their homes.

(With IANS inputs)