Chennai hospital staff suspended after giving body of stillborn baby in cardboard box

A day after a stillborn baby girl from Chennai’s Pulianthope was laid to rest, a staff member from the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital’s mortuary was suspended for negligence. As per reports, the suspended employee has been identified as Panneer Selvam. A committee will be formed to investigate the issue and till they come out with a report on the issue, Panneer Selvam will remain under suspension.

Panneer Selvam had given the corpse of the baby to her father Masood in a cardboard box. TNM learnt that the corpse was not covered with a shroud as well. The family was forced to send someone to buy a white shroud to wrap the baby’s body as per Islamic custom.

The baby was born preterm on December 5 amid the heavy rains in Chennai. Masood and their relatives were unable to get the mother, Sowmya, to the hospital on time as their streets were heavily flooded and it was impossible to find an ambulance.