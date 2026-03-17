Chennai history-sheeter ‘Thoppai Ganesan’ shot dead by police

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A 38-year-old history-sheeter, identified as Dilli Ganesh alias Thoppai Ganesan, was shot dead by police at around 5.45 am on Monday, March 16, near Madhavaram in Chennai. Police claimed he was killed after allegedly attacking officers who had attempted to apprehend him.

The deceased was accused in more than 30 criminal cases, including five murder cases and a dacoity. He had been classified as an A-plus category history-sheeter by the Vyasarpadi Police.

According to police, Ganesan was among a nine-member gang involved in a dacoity reported in Puzhal about a month ago.

In the incident, the gang allegedly barged into a businessman’s house, held family members at knifepoint and robbed them of cash and jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh, including 13 sovereigns of gold.

Several suspects were arrested in connection with the case, and subsequent investigations identified Ganesan as the alleged mastermind.

During an attempt to arrest him, Ganesan allegedly attacked the police team and tried to escape. Sub-Inspector Subramani and police constable Dinesh sustained injuries in the incident and were taken to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment.

According to the official version, Inspector Bhoopathy Raj of the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Police Station warned Ganesan to surrender. When he allegedly continued to flee, police opened fire, hitting him in the chest.

Ganesan was taken to a hospital near Puzhal, where he was declared dead. His body was later sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police (North Chennai) Pravesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Kumar, visited the spot where the shooting occurred and later met the injured police personnel at the hospital.