Chennai: Food delivery agent dies by suicide after complaint from customer

A 19-year-old food delivery executive, J Pavithran, died by suicide on Wednesday, September 11, reportedly after being scolded by a customer in Chennai. Pavithran, who was a B.Com student balancing his studies and part-time work, was found dead at his residence, leaving behind a suicide note blaming the customer for his extreme decision.

On September 11, Pavithran was assigned to deliver groceries in Korattur, Chennai. He reportedly struggled to locate the customer’s house, which led to a delay. Frustrated by the wait, the customer allegedly reprimanded him harshly and filed a formal complaint with the delivery service, asking that he not be sent again.

Two days later, a distressed Pavithran threw a stone at the customer’s house, breaking one window in a fit of anger after he was reprimanded by the delivery service. The customer lodged a police complaint following the incident. The police summoned Pavithran, reprimanded him in the presence of his parents, and let him go with a warning.

Five days later, he died by suicide at his home. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726