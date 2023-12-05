Chennai floods: Water stagnation, unresponsive Corporation plague residents

Heavy rainfall induced by cyclone Michung has wreaked havoc in the residential areas located on the shores of Chennai. Residents in Thiruvanmiyur, especially those who reside along the Kalakshetra Road, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Valmiki Street, and Cholavaram Road in the low-lying areas, have nowhere else to go as water claimed the ground floors of buildings. While some residents found refuge on the higher floors of their apartment complexes, power outages, water stagnation, and lack of help from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have made it extremely difficult for many.

As is the case with most parts of the city, parts of Thiruvanmiyur are also inundated with rainwater mixed with sewage. Madhavi, a resident of Chozhapuram told TNM that the government has made no effort to pump water out from the flooded streets and residential areas. "This is one of the main areas in Thiruvanmiyur. Water always stagnates here even with small rainfall. I have been here since childhood and I've seen the worst floods and cyclones. The situation is always the same and I do not think the government has taken any initiative to prevent such situations," Madhavi noted. She also said that the government should take steps to stop the mosquitos from breeding in the stagnated water.

Rathnakumari, a resident of Pillaiyarkovil Street in Thiruvanmiyur said that she could not even step out of her house to get milk for her granddaughter. "Towards the end of the street, someone has opened the sewer line. Now the water has been mixed with the drainage and we have been warning people not to venture out into the street to avoid untoward events," she added. "Since the water level is high in many places, I do not think they would restore electricity anytime soon. Now, we are living here without electricity for the second day," she said, urging the Corporation officials to rush to the place and ensure there are no accidents in the street.