Chennai floods: Student volunteers step in as officials fail to help the Irular community

Volunteers who were helping out at the Irular colony alleged that Corporation officials were reluctant to send help. One of the reasons cited was that the land the Irulars reside in belongs to the government and that there is an ongoing legal issue over it. The two families who continue to reside there said that their names were not included in the government’s list while the other members from the Irular Colony were relocated to Kannagi Nagar. Members of the two families believe that this reluctance from the government to clear their waterlogged streets and send relief material could be a ploy to drive them away and build a park on their land.

Mahalakshmi (33), Karthi's wife, said that no politician or government official came to check on them. “We were not given food or other necessities as well. Only college-going student volunteers came with supplies yesterday and today. I could see people from the corporation visit neighbouring streets, but not where we live. Nine people are living in one small house here. There are four children – three of them are school-going and the other is a young girl. We have been living here with no electricity and surviving bugs and mosquitoes,” she said.

Even as the community was slowly gaining access to food, clothes, and sanitary napkins, it had been an uphill task to get the water drained from their settlement. With the help of volunteers, Mahalakshmi thought they could get private players to get the water drained, but they seemed to charge an exorbitant amount. “These people are asking Rs 500 per hour. Do you think we can afford that? Even if the pump has to run for 12 hours for three days, can you imagine how much it will cost us? If we could afford to pay such a high price, why would we still be living here?” she asked.