Chennai floods: MK Stalin announces compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to families of deceased

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Saturday, December 9, announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia for the families of the people who lost their lives in the recent floods in the state caused by Cyclone Michaung. In the decision, which was taken following a consultation meeting, the Tamil Nadu CM also announced that Rs 6,000 will be distributed to everyone affected by the cyclone. Relief amount will be disbursed through PDS outlets, he said.

For those who lost their huts, the relief amount has been increased to Rs 8,000 from the previous Rs 4,000. Paddy cultivators utilising lift irrigation systems and experiencing more than 33% damage will receive Rs 17,000 per hectare. Additionally, individuals who lost cattle, including cows and buffaloes, due to rain and floods, will now receive Rs 37,500 instead of the earlier Rs 30,000.