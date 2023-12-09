Chennai floods: MK Stalin announces compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to families of deceased

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Saturday, December 9, announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia for the families of the people who lost their lives in the recent floods in the state caused by Cyclone Michaung. In the decision, which was taken following a consultation meeting, the Tamil Nadu CM also announced that Rs 6,000 will be distributed to everyone affected by the cyclone. Relief amount will be disbursed through PDS outlets, he said.
For those who lost their huts, the relief amount has been increased to Rs 8,000 from the previous Rs 4,000. Paddy cultivators utilising lift irrigation systems and experiencing more than 33% damage will receive Rs 17,000 per hectare. Additionally, individuals who lost cattle, including cows and buffaloes, due to rain and floods, will now receive Rs 37,500 instead of the earlier Rs 30,000.
In the case of deaths of goats, the compensation has been raised to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000. Fishers whose boats and fishing nets were fully damaged will be entitled to Rs 50,000 which had earlier been Rs 32,000, while those with partial damage will receive Rs 15,000.
Earlier on December 8, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that he would be donating his one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) and urged others to donate generously. Following his suit, DMK MPs, and MLAs in the state, said they would contribute their one-month salary to the CMPRF. Members of the Tamil Nadu IAS Officers’ Association, Indian Forest Service Association (Tamil Nadu) and IPS officers said they would donate one day’s salary to the CMPRF.
On December 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs 500 crore.