Chennai floods: Hundreds stay in railway station with pets, refuse to abandon them

When TNM visited the railway station on December 6, we interacted with several residents who shared their plight of the inaccessible toilet in the station, forcing them to relieve themselves in the open. Women particularly have been affected by the lack of toilets.

“We relieve ourselves on the tracks. It is tough for women, but we are adjusting to the situation,” said a young woman who was living on the platform along with her extended family. According to these residents, there was no toilet facility in the station. “There is one toilet, but it is closed. So we can’t use it.” They however added that they did not appraise the situation with the railway authorities in the station.

A family of 13, who have been living at the station since December 3, said that they have been provided with food since their arrival by volunteers. But their certificates, documents, and books of the kids are all lying back in their house. Certificates too. “We kept it on top hoping the water wouldn't reach them. We could not take anything, just wanted to save the kids. We left everything and walked here,” said Khaja, a member of the family.

Even during the crisis, these residents have not abandoned their pets and are carefully looking after them in the railway station.

“Many of our neighbours have left their homes and are seeking shelter at their relatives' place. But because of this boy, we could not go anywhere,” said a person pointing towards their pet dog Shadow. “He is also a member of our family. That is why we brought him here,” he added.

The family is afraid that their pet might come under the train, so they have been vigilant and have put him on a leash. “He is a very jolly fellow who likes to run around and play. He likes to play in the water and while leaving the house, he came swimming in the flood water,” the man said.