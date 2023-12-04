Chennai floods: Five dead in rain-related incidents, two bodies yet to be identified

The Greater Chennai Police said that five people died in rain-related incidents on Monday, December 4, amidst heavy rains and floods. While two of them died due to electrocution, one person died after a tree collapsed on him, the police said. The victims identified were Padmanaban (50), Ganesan (70), and Murugan (35), and the bodies of the two others are yet to be identified.

Both Padmanaban and Ganesan died of electrocution. Padmanaban was a native of Dindigul, and was found dead at the Loan Square Road, the police said. Similarly, Ganesan, a resident of Thuraipakkam, died was electrocuted walking on the road near his house. Murugan, a resident of Besant Nagar died after a tree collapsed on him.

Of the two unidentified bodies, that of a 70-year-old man was found near the Vaidyanathan flyover. Another body of a woman of 60 years was found at the Foreshore Estate Bus Depot. The dead bodies were sent for autopsy.