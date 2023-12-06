Chennai floods: Crater appears on Thiru Vi Ka Bridge across Adyar river, road partially closed

After a pipe carrying sewage leak on the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge across the Adyar river in Chennai, a huge crater has appeared on the bridge. Authorities closed a portion of the bridge on Wednesday, December 6. Initially, cracks had emerged on the road following which the traffic police had closed off the stretch. Authorities say that the pipe burst because of the pressure from the gas formed due to sewage. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board authorities have begun to replace the pipe and close the caved-in road using an earthmover. The bridge connects Adyar with Mylapore and RA Puram.

According to reports, due to the ongoing works, authorities may close down the stretch entirely to complete the repair works, which may cause traffic congestion. Initially it was suspected that the water flow under the bridge could have caused the damage. However, authorities found that a pipe beneath the road had burst open, leading to the road caving in. The crater was around two to three feet in depth.

Several parts of Chennai are inundated with flood water due to the heavy rains which lashed the city triggered by cyclone Michaung. As the rains have stopped authorities have begun draining out the water. But many parts of the city continue to be water-logged and suffer from power outages. The sewage pipe carries water from the Adyar river to the Koovam river.